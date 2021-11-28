Fashion tips to styling Oxford shoes this winter

Here at Irish fashion news, we are going to show you simple ways to style Oxford shoe this season. Oxford shoes are comfortable, stylish and have been a major fashion trend for years.

They are seen as the epitome of class and can add a touch of sophistication to your outfit. if you are unsure of how to style them, we’ve got you covered. Keep on reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland to find out why Oxford shoes belong in your winter wardrobe.

The Different Between Oxford Shoes And Brogues

When it comes to these two classic shoes styles, there is some confusion. Both are feminine takes on male shoes. However, brogues have traditional pattern that’s punched in the toe cap, while Oxfords have plain uppers.

How To Style Your Oxfords?

The good news is that this shoe style goes with everything. From skirts, dresses, trousers, jeans, shorts, culottes, it will go with everything in your wardrobe. Up to the 1940s, they were the main shoe style for women and every school child practically worn them in the 60s.

However, if you are looking for some style inspiration, why not pair these shoes with wide-legged trousers? It’s the ultimate retro look and you will be rocking two trends in one outfit.

How To Show Off Your Oxford Shoes

Both your Oxford shoes and brogues with block heels work well with wide-legged trousers.

You can create a super trendy look by wearing your Oxfords with an oversized camel or beige jumper.

You can also cuff the bottom of your jeans to show off some skin around your ankles.

To keep your outfit simple and let your shoes be the star, you can opt for minimal jewellery.

What To Wear With Your Oxfords?

As mentioned, your Oxfords will go with the majority of your wardrobe. But if you are looking for some style tips, keep on reading. Black Oxfords will always look smart with a crisp, white button-down shirt and dark washed jeans. Add a thin, brown belt for a pop of colour and a patterned scarf for some interest.

For a work-wear outfit, you can wear low-platform Oxford with lace-up fronts. Pair them with your black jumper, denim jeans and a grey overcoat. While this look is taking elements from men’s fashion, it is still ultra-feminine. To elevate the dark colours you are working with, finish your look off with a white handbag.

