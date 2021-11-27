Penneys fashion announce huge invest plan for Ireland

Penneys fashion announce huge invest plan for Ireland.

In Irish fashion news, one of Ireland’s favourite fashion houses, Penneys are set to splash out €250 million euro on a new development programme.

The Irish fashion retailer is has also said that 700 jobs will be created as well as them increasing their retail space in Ireland by 20% over the next 10 years.

Penneys which was founded back in Arthur Ryan back in 1969 are today a subsidiary of the British food processing and retail company Associated British Foods,

Part of this Penneys redevelopment plan will see the opening of a new store at the Square in Tallaght, Dublin 24 which they hope to open in late summer 2022. According to the fast fashion retailer, this new store will create over 30o local jobs.

Penneys are also looking to upgrade their current stores in Cork and Galway City at a cost of around €80 million euro. They have also said they will invest €75 million euro in developing a new distribution centre in Newbridge, Co Kildare. Their store in Carlow will also be on the move to a new home that will open mid 2022.

In a statement by the company announcing this news which is great for Irish retailer fashion, Primark CEO (Penneys) CEO Paul Marchant “We hugely value our incredibly loyal Irish customers who have supported us over the years,”

Paul continued “Our investment plans demonstrate the confidence and commitment we have to Penneys in Ireland: we plan to remain at the centre of Irish retail for a long time to come.

Penneys will create over 600 new vacancies that will be made of up of full and part-time retail positions. This will also include the training of new managers. The remaining 100 vacancies will be filled at company HQ in Dublin’s City Centre.

Penneys are the only main Irish fashion retailer to resist opting to put their stores online and according to their CEO, this has many benefits. Paul Marchant claims Penney’s new investment was being driven by their belief in bricks and mortar retailing.

Paul said “We’re real believers in stores. It is why we are investing in the 130 stores across the world and we feel it is the right time for us now to invest in Ireland,”

“We have got a very loyal customer here. Customers love the Primark and Penney’s proposition and we want to continue to invest in stores not only here in Dublin but right across the country.”

Penneys fashion announce huge invest plan for Ireland : Irish fashion news