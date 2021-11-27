How to add some edge to your fashion wardrobe

How to add some edge to your fashion wardrobe.

Here at Irish fashion news, we are going to show you simple ways to inject some life into your present wardrobe look. There is something cool and unexpected about an edgy wardrobe. But don’t be confused.

Gone are the days of frumpy and grungy costumes or ghoulish makeup.It’s a lot easier to add some edge to your fashion wardrobe. Keep on reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland for our tips.

Black Leggings

You can’t have killer rock and roll wardrobe without some black leggings. Bonus points if they’re leather. They are a must-have item to add some edge to your outfit and are more versatile than you’d think.

For an easy and casual outfit, rock your leggings with a band tee, canvas shoes and an oversized plaid shirt. If you’re heading out on the town, your leggings will look at home with a crop top, ankle boots and a cool cat eye for makeup.

Studs And Chain Mail

If you are looking for a quick way to add edge to your outfit, wear something with studs or has chain mail details. We all know that boots are an essential wardrobe item.

However, a chain mail pair will give your wardrobe some much needed edge. If you are looking for something more subtle, you can simply wear a studded belt with a t-shirt and black jeans.

Torn Denim

Torn or vintage denim are favourites for people who love edgy fashion. For some added interest, you can layer some fishnet tights underneath. Some ripped denim, along with canvas shoes and a flannel shirt, makes for a great casual outfit.

Leather Jacket

If leather leggings are not your thing, why not try a leather jacket instead? You don’t have to spend a lot of money on them, but you will be glad you did. Especially if it made from real leather.

Although it might be uncomfortable to wear at first, a real leather jacket will mould to your body, causing it to stretch. As a result, you have a unique looking jacket that is made for you.

And a leather jacket is more versatile than you’d think. You can use it to toughen up a cute, floral dress. And it is a fantastic layering piece. Simply throw one on over a crop top and pair of jeans and head out the door.

How to add some edge to your fashion wardrobe : Teenage fashion news : Irish fashion news