Marcus Rashford Book Club with Burberry.

In Irish fashion news, soccer striker Marcus Rashford has partnered with British fashion brand Burberry to help disadvantaged children develop their literacy skills.

The 24-year-old Mancunian has switched out his soccer skills to develop the Marcus Rashford Book Club. This has been created by Marcus and Macmillan Children’s Books where schools will also receive a donation of 8,000 books. This will be supported by training provided to 200 plus teachers all across Britain by the National Literacy Trust.

Burberry that was founded 1856 are hoping their new initiative will change the lives of over 3500 children in London, Manchester and Yorkshire.

10 schools have been selected to take part in the Marcus Rashford Book Club, with the British fashion are delighted to have put together to educate children.

In a media statement release by VP of Corporate Responsibility at Burberry, Pam Batty, she said: “These organisations play a pivotal role in helping those most in need access key resources.”

“We are proud to partner with them and Marcus Rashford MBE, a passionate advocate for enabling vulnerable youth to discover the joy of reading, to help ensure young students around the world get better opportunities to create, develop and grow.”

The Manchester United and England star first kicked off his campaign to support vulnerable children and tackle child food poverty back in 2020.For his efforts Marcus’s efforts have been rewarded after being appointed an MBE in this year’s Queen’ s Birthday Honours.

Talking about his partnership with Burberry Rashford said ‘Far too many children do not currently have access to books, typically because of financial restraints. There is a need to inspire them and allow them to see beyond the challenges they face daily. These children need the escapism of reading more than most and access to books should not be restricted by the area you grow up in.

Marcus continued “I’m really proud of what we’ve achieved here, building upon the work of the Marcus Rashford Book Club and I hope children will feel the benefit of these spaces for years to come.

“This has been a really rewarding process and I’m thankful to Burberry for continuing to stand with me on this journey to better underserved communities and offer real opportunity.”

The British fashion house also has plans to roll out similar campaigns in the US and Asia. This will create new libraries that will provide books to underprivileged communities.

