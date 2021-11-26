Fashion rules how to style ladies skirts

Fashion rules how to style ladies skirts.

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show many wonderful ways to style all types of skirt designs. We may be heading into the colder months but that doesn’t mean you need to pack away your skirts just yet.

But with your mini, midi and maxi skirts that come in different textures and colours, many people find skirts intimidating. Luckily for you, Here at Teenage fashion Ireland, we’ve put together some tips on how to wear any style of skirt. Keep on reading to find out more.

Mini Skirts

As far as skirt styles go, your mini skirt is the easiest to wear. Usually coming in either fitted or A-line shapes, you don’t really have to think too much about the top you are going to wear.

Because of their leg-lengthening properties, you can wear any top, whether you want to tuck it in or leave it out. Since you already are showing a bit of leg, we recommend keeping your top loose and flowy to add some balance to your outfit.

And, to avoid throwing off your proportions, try to avoid wearing heels that are bigger than two inches. Kitten heels or flats are your mini skirt’s BFF but trainers and loafers will work as well.

Midi Skirts

Next, it’s time for the midi skirts. They come in all shapes and sizes, from fitted to fancier styles. Ranging from below the knee to mid-calf, they can be the most difficult skirt style to pull off.

So, we are going to focus on the most common style out there, an A-line midi skirt. You may have heard that midi skirts are more suited to taller people. However, this is not the case as people of all heights can rock this skirt design. For tops, wearing something fitted can be a good way to create some balance to your outfit.

Maxi Skirts

And last but not least, we have the maxi skirt. These could be just a few inches above your ankles to fully floor length. When it comes to maxi skirts, you have a bit of freedom to play around with different tops.

But if you want to maintain some shape, go for something fitted or cropped. For a more casual look, you can rock a t-shirt. However, to create shape and interest to your outfit, it’s a good idea to tuck in into your skirt.

Tips on how to wear any style of skirt : Teenage fashion Ireland