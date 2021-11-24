How to style pink fashion this Christmas

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show things to consider when styling shades of pink this Christmas. Did you know that pink is one of many colours that has a 365 day fashion appeal? It’s a flattering colour that can inject warm into your complexion.

Not only that but it also is very feminine that can make any finish very womanly. Here at Teenage fashion Ireland we are going to look at some simple ways to embrace pink fashion this festive season.

Fuse with neutrals

On it’s own, pink can be very “in your face.” Yes, it can be overwhelming. However, there are ways to combat this very easily. Neutralising pink as part of any fashion assemble is great, especially at Christmas.

One of the many great things about shades of pink is that it can actually compliment any neutral shade. White, navy, and black are great choices to fuse with pink at Christmas. They can tone down your choice of pink fashion wear. This allows for a more mature and balanced fashion finish.

Pinky up your makeup look

For those of you who are reluctant to don a rose pair of pink jeans or that chic fuchsia shirt or blouse then don’t worry. Pink shades of makeup is a great alternative.

Most pink shades in makeup come across as feminine which again is very flattering. It’s a subtle approach to wearing pink. Opt for the right shades that compliment your skin tone. Choosing the right shade pink lipstick or eyeshadow uplift any festive pinky Christmas Day look.

Opt for a pink shade that compliments your skintone

By now we are sure you know that not all shades of pink are designed equally. This is why it is very important choose the right shade of pink that compliments your own skintone. The majority of any skin have neutral, yellow or pink undertones.

Fuse both femininity with chicness

We all know that pink can be very feminine when styled correctly. However, to avoid the barbie doll look, include texturing fashion pieces as part of your assemble.

This helps to distract attention away from strong shades of pink. Mesh style tops look chic while blue denim distressed jeans can be your best buddy when worm with tops. Balance and contrasting is key when styling any beautiful pink fashion look.

Include some pattern designs

Full on pink or solid pink styling can be distressing at the best of times, especially around Christmas. Inject some patterned pink fashion items into your look.

The likes of a romper dress or top with intricate pink pattern detailing is a good choice. Pattern designs are great for breaking up any solid looks. Also, opt for fusing neutral and pink shades together. Checked pink trousers with neutral print grids (white or black) look fab.

Pink outerwear

It’s winter plus Christmas, so the weather is going to be colder that styling pink during summer months. Pink outerwear donned during dark cold months can inject some colour pop to your look.

Pink fitted blazers are a big hit this season. Pair with a neutral base like jeans, trousers or skirt. One look we are loving this season is a denim and pink wash denim jacket. However, ensure to balance the foundation of your assemble by adding different type material and textures to your finish.

