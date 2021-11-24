Fashion advice how to upgrade your skinny jeans for 2022

Here at Fashion.ie see simple ways to upgrade your skinny jeans for the coming year. We don’t need to tell you that skinny jeans are an absolute wardrobe essential. They are that one trend that will never go away and are considered a basic for many people.

However, if you are bored with your skinny jean collection, we’ve got the tips for you. Keep reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland to find out how to upgrade your skinny jeans in 2022.

Keep It Cute And Casual

With so many denim styles out there, it’s hard to know which ones are essential. But high-rise, dark wash denim jeans absolutely are. When worn with a loose-fitting blouse, they can make for a super cute every day outfit.

Some mules will do for footwear as well as a tote for carrying your essentials. To complete your outfit, keep it simple with gold jewellery. You can add some sunglasses. If you are heading off to an early morning lecture or meeting, they may be just the thing to hide your dark circles from the night before.

Embrace Some Boho Chic

Another wardrobe essential has to be distressed denim. As well as adding some edge to your outfit, they can pair well with your delicate, floral clothing.

To really embrace the boho side of your wardrobe, why not pair your distressed jeans with a tie dye sweatshirt? Western style boots and a beige bag with fringe detail will complete your outfit. But, to really finish things off, add some delicate necklaces or stack rings.

And Finally, Something Formal

We all have a pair of dark skinny jeans in our wardrobes. They are versatile and can be worn in a variety of different occasions. These can be dinner with friends, an internship or job, or even a class when you want to dress up.

To put this formal look together, simply tuck a black turtleneck – another wardrobe essential – into a pair of black skinny jeans. You then then jazz things up by throwing on a leather jacket. You cannot go wrong with a pair of black skinny jeans. They enhance your figure and work on everyone’s body shape.

