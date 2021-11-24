Converse & Pokémon team up for new fashion collection

In Irish fashion news, American shoemaker and fashion house Converse have teamed up with Japanese media franchise Pokémon to launch as new fashion and footwear collection.

Pokémon who celebrate their 25th anniversary this year, plan a string of activities as part of their celebration of reaching 25 years in business.

The Japanese media franchise has now partnered with Converse to release an exclusive fashion line that also includes fashionable footwear that includes images of their most popular monsters.

One stand out piece from the new Converse X Pokémon fashion line up is their Pokémon x Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star “First Partners”

This comes in a black canvas upper design that is decorated with images of Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirrel, Pikachu, Meowth, and Jigglypuff.

About Converse

American company Converse are designer and makers of sneakers, fashion clothing and accessories Set up back in1908, it used to be a subsidiary of Nike. During the Second World War, Converse used to manufacture footwear for the US military

To add to this there is also their “Poke Ball” sneaker. This comes in a white upper design and all-over black and white graphics of the pocket monsters. They also have a Poke Ball embedded into the flat side of the sneaker that is closer to the ankle collars.

The Converse X Pokémon fashion collection also includes specific sneakers that have been custom made for Pikachu and Jigglypuff stans.

These brightly designed yellow Pikachu shoe includes the Pokémon’s face on the toe box, that comes complete with its long and pointy ears. The Jigglypuff shoe includes a carnation pink upper filled with musical note prints.

Also included in the Pokémon x Converse collection is an array of fashion clothing which features hoodies, long-sleeve sweatshirts, tees and caps.

The new Pokémon x Converse collection goes on sale next month and will be available on line from Friday 10th December at Converse.com.

