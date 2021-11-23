Stella McCartney new fashion capsule honouring The Beatles

In Irish fashion news, daughter of Beatles legend Paul McCartney, Stella McCartney has launched a new fashion capsule in honour of The Beatles.

The new capsule is a celebration of fashion linked to the legendary UK Music band that coincides with an upcoming documentary under the same name of the band.

The 50-yer old sustainable fashion designer has released her collection nicknamed ‘The Stella McCartney x The Beatles: Get Back’ capsule, which is part of her Spring 2022 collection,

The capsule itself includes fashion wear for both men and women that features monochromatic graphics that are inspired by Liverpudlians’ best iconic covers. This features an ameliorated nylon bomber which has been recreated in the form of Sir Paul McCartney’s own wardrobe.

Other items include a patchwork cardigan coat, knit tracksuits and accessories. T-shirts, Hoodies and jumpers are also included as part of the fashion line-up as well as a energetic version of the Stella McCartney’s Reclypse unisex trainer.

The capsule was unveiled recently at the Henson Recording Studios in LA. This will be visually and energetically copied across the world through captivating in-store experiences that fuses fashion and music.

In a media statement surrounding the release of Stella’s “Stella McCartney x The Beatles: Get Back’ capsule” she said “Get Back is about so much more than just a song or a concert – it is the timeless story of lifelong friends coming together to create something incredible with laughter and utter fearlessness whilst standing at the forefront of change.

Stella continued “The Beatles were the faces of a cultural movement for positive change that continues to shape the lives of millions around the world, and I hope this capsule celebrates and communicates these ageless messages to a new generation.”

The Beatles documentary which is directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Peter Jackson, follows John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Star as they plan their first live show in over two years.

Items for the new Stella McCartney x The Beatles: Get Back’ capsule are now available to buy exclusively online at stellamccartney.com.

