Fashion tips that all well dressed men should know.

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to give all you men out, styling tips how get the best from your fashion look. There are some style tips that are shared amongst the most stylish men in the world. Do you wash your colours separately? Have your jacket tailored? Press your underwear?

Your style could be suffering as a result. Keep reading here at Men’s fashion Ireland or the top style habits to take from well-dressed men.

They Stick To The Basics

Any look is only as good as its weakest link. From the likes of Steve McQueen or James Dean, all the greatest fashion icons kept it simple. They don’t worry about making a statement and rely on basics uniforms that work every time.

it’s worth investing in your wardrobe basics that will still look good in years to come. These basics can include denim jeans, well-fitting t-shirts, shirts, sweatpants and some light coloured chinos.

They Head Into The Shops, Too

Shopping online has completely changed how we shop for our clothes. Between thousands of brands at your fingertips and no queuing, you never have to step foot into a shop again.

However, that doesn’t mean you should keep away from them. By heading into your local clothes shop, you get a feel for up-and-coming brands and can feel fabrics in person. Not only that, but you also can try on the clothes that grab your attention. So, no more having to return something you bought online.

The Look After Their Underwear

Even if you are the only one who sees them, it’s important to take care of your underwear. Much like your shirts, press your boxers with a hot iron and lots of steam.

You’ll be amazed at how good they feel in the morning. But if that is TLC gone too far, you can try to commit to rotating your underwear and replacing them when needed.

They Don’t Obsess Over Outfits

One of the most common pieces of advice is to lay out your clothes the night before. While this can save you time in the mornings, this is something that all stylish guys do.

Unless you have a strict uniform that you have to wear, some spontaneity when getting dress can result in clothes that feel comfortable and that suit your mood. If you are worried on time, it doesn’t hurt to have a few go-to outfits in mind.

They Pay Attention To Care Labels

There are few things more irritating than finding out your new clothes are dry clean only. However, caring for your clothes can make the different between subpar and outstanding style.

While most of us are used to throwing away our garments after a couple of wears, it’s still important to look after them. Even if you only got to grips with separating light and dark colours or invest in pieces that are built to last, your clothes and the environment will thank you for it.

