Fashion tips to take from Dakota Johnson.

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you quick styling tips to take from the wonderful Dakota Johnson. She’s the star that has a means street style game and knows her way around cool girl aesthetic. It’s Dakota Johnson.

You might only know her from Fifty Shades. However, this girl has got some serious style. Which is why she’s our fashion girl of the moment. Keep reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland to find out how to bring a touch of her style into your wardrobe.

She Is Not Afraid Of Bold Colours

Neutral shades may be a staple in most people’s wardrobes, but some colour never hurt anyone. Dakota can sometimes be seen rocking a bold colour to add some interest into an otherwise monochrome outfit. If you are unsure on how to add some colour into your clothing, start small and use some accessories.

She Knows How To Rock A No-Fuss Off-Duty Look

The perfect white tee, some sunglasses, a pair of lived-in boyfriend jeans and some comfortable flats. Dakota sure knows her way around the casual off-duty outfit.

For some added texture and contrast, you can throw in a leopard print belt. As a result, you’ve got a look that is nonchalantly chic and effortless.

She Knows When To Turn It Up

She may have a mean street style game. However, Dakota knows how to turn it up a notch when it comes to a red carpet. Favouring gowns with classic lines and simple silhouettes, she exudes glamour and elegance that otherworldly. But she also knows how to add some intensity to an otherwise timeless look using a bold red lip.

She Knows You Can Never Go Wrong With A Little Black Dress

Ah, the little black dress. Is there any piece of clothing in your wardrobe that works as hard as your LBD? You can wear it to work, a party, after-work drinks, to church – pretty much anywhere.

It is simple, elegant and always looks good. Not to mention, it’s the perfect piece to show off your Insta-worthy shoes. Add a handbag and simple jewellery and you have got yourself a killer outfit.

She’s Not Afraid Of Trends

We all know that trends can be hit or miss. And most go all in, or don’t bother at all. When it comes to her own sense of style, Dakota knows what works and what doesn’t and stays true to herself.

