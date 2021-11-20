Fashion tips how to wear ladies socks with boots

Fashion tips how to wear ladies socks with boots.

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you easy ways to style sock boots this winter. We all have that one pair of boots hidden in the back of our wardrobes for a special occasion. And letting your socks peek over the top of your boots is one fashion trend you need to get behind.

Ideal for when the cold weather sets in, this trend does two things: keep you warm and keep you looking good. But there are some things to keep in mind before rocking this classic combo. Keep reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland to find out how to wear socks with boots the right way.

Beware Of Boot To Sock Height

Like with anything you wear, you should be aware of proportions. When you wear structured ankle boots, they tend to shorten your leg. So, the addition of bulky wool socks will add unwanted volume to this area.

Mid to knee high boots tend to be the most flattering but over-the-knee can look just as chic. And, it goes without saying, that if you want your socks to show, they need to be longer than your boots.

Keep Style Of Footwear In Mind

Getting the right boot and sock combination involves more than selecting the right height for both pieces. You also need to think about styles.

For something low maintenance, flat boots that are not chunky are best for showy socks. And, on the other hand, chunky or grunge style boots work best with simple, neutral socks. Overall, what you need to do is create a balance in your look.

Layers

If you have been keeping up with fashion trends both on and off the runway, you will know that socks are huge. But, one of the best things about this trend is that it gets better the more layers you put on.

Tights plus your socks plus your boots is a fun combo to keep out the chill on cold days. The same goes for your leggings. While showing bare skin can look good, take advantage of the cold weather by rocking some layers.

Fashion tips how to wear ladies socks with boots : Fashion.ie : Teenage fashion Ireland