Fashion tips how to style orange skirts during winter.

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you 5 simple ways to style orange skirts for the season ahead. Shades of orange may normally be associated with hues of spring or summer months, right?

Well come winter, orange can lift any great fashion look in an instant when styled correctly. For ladies who are “skirter only” and like to stay away from trouser dress then here’s something for you.

At Teenage fashion Ireland, we are going to look at simple ways to wear beautiful orange skirts this winter season. Your orange skirt can inject some energy into any fashion assemble during dark months of winter.

Long sleeve roll neck sweater and mini skater skirt

This is a fab look as with the help of some insulation to the arms and legs, you can look great day or night. Choose from a dark black or even brown turtleneck fitted sweater.

Add you orange skater skirt. Now add black or brown tights (depending on choice of top) Knee high boots in contrasting shaded to complete the look with fitted suede or leather jacket. Stylish and perfect for any great winter look.

Button down denim shirt and orange midi skirt

This look is quite stylish and works well for a more formal fashion approach to your look. Add your midi orange bodycon skirt and fuse with blue button-down denim shirt.

It can add some maturity to you’re your fashion finish. Look at leopard print heels and statement handbag to complete. Given it’s cold outside, a brown shaded longline coat adds a chic look to your overall finish.

Orange pencil skirt and blouse

Again, this is a more dress me up look for those of you gals who love style. Add a chiffon blouse in neural shade and add this to your burnt orange pencil skirt.

Add a bow design to your shirt to make it more interesting. Complete the look with a neutral shade of kitten heels and choice of either a woollen coatigan or longline coat.

Oversized sweater and orange mini skirt

Yes, miniskirts look fab during winter on the basis that you provide cover to your legs. Neutral oversized sweaters with a ribbed design work great with any orange mini skirt look.

You can add over the knee boots or tights to complete this fab winter night or day finish. Jacket wise, keep the length short and suede is a great option.

Leather jacket and orange suede skirt

We love this look and opt for a suede skirt with a button down front and knee length hemline. This look is sharp when you add a white shirt and black biker faux leather jacket to complete.

Ankle boots or heels are optional as all the attention will be above your knee line. Perfect styling for any winter night or day look. Add a contrasting orange crossbody bag to your look. WOW!

