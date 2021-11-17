Fashion tips how to style a pattern bodysuit

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you wimple ways to style your print bodysuit with ease. We all know that bodysuits are a style staple these days. Especially patterned ones. But how exactly do you style them? well, keep on reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland to find out.

What Is A Bodysuit?

We’ve all heard about bodysuits. But what exactly are they? Well, simply put, a bodysuit is a garment that is one piece and similar to a leotard. They come in a range of colours, materials and designs. So, there is one out there that is sure to suit your own personal style. They function just like any shirt and can tuck in seamlessly to any bottoms you choose to wear.

Casual Everyday

A striped bodysuit should be considered a wardrobe staple. It’s more versatile than people think and can be styled in a number of ways. Bodysuits and boyfriend jeans are a match made in fashion heaven. Your figure-hugging bodysuit will balance out the bagginess of your jeans.

Not to mention, distressed denim is the perfect choice for a casual outfit. On chilly days, a cardigan will keep you warm and cosy. To finish your outfit, you can add a cute, black leather belt and some white trainers.

Night Out

Whether you are going clubbing or out for a few drinks with your friends, your bodysuit is your BFF when it comes to creating a killer outfit. For a night-club ready look, pair it with a mini skirt and some high heels.

For added comfort, choose ones with a thick heel. When it comes to accessories, put your hair up in a high ponytail and rock a pair of hoop earrings. If you want some added bling, go with a choker.

Finish with some stack gold rings to match your earrings and a simple black clutch bag. The best part about this outfit is that, by keeping the rest of your outfit simple, you can play around with your bodysuit.

