Fashion tips to help you find your own sense of style.

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you quick ways to help you discover your own sense of style. Have you ever thought of what your wardrobe says about you?

The clothes we wear can show off our personality and tell people who we are. If you do not know how to go about finding out your style, keep on reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland for our tips to help get you there.

Develop Your Brand

You may have heard of branding? Although it is usually associated with marketing, it can be applied to fashion as well. Think of a typical outfit you wear in a day.

If people saw it, would they recognise it as yours? Does it tell people about your personality? Make a list of adjectives to describe your style. Is it edgy? A little bit boho? Timeless? Chic?

Keep a list of these words and test it against the clothes you already own. If they don’t match, donate them. There is no point having something that is not you.

Get Things Tailored

Clothes that are well tailored look good on everyone. Whether you have a tailor or know how to sew, you can transform discounted clothes into high end pieces.

You or your tailor can take in your favourite pair of jeans, repair a whole in your favourite clothes or hem trousers so they work with your shoes.

Not only can you repair clothes, you can also personalise them. Found some cute vintage buttons? Sew them onto your favourite coat. This way, you have a piece that is personal to you.

Accessories Can Add Character

If there is one thing to take away from this list, is that accessories are incredibly important. They are one of the best ways to add some personality to your outfits without looking costume-y.

The can reveal something about you and are the perfect addition to any outfit. If you are a music fan, you can rock some band tees. Quote pins can look good on budding journalists. And some pearl earrings lets everyone know you are timeless and classic.

