Fashion tips how to style green parka jackets this winter.

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you some easy ways to style green parka jackets this winter. It’s winter right so layering and protection from the outside elements are important. While our autumn and winter months seem to be getting milder, caution is still required.

Then we have the fashion side of our look to content with. We want our look to be fashionable while combining body insulation into the fold.

The retro faux fur collar green parka

As far as parka jackets go, green was the first original colour to hit the fashion scene. For people born in the late 60’s, the green jacket was a way of life during winter months.

The faux fur addition to the jacket is designed as a windbreaker to keep your face warm. Green faux fur collar jacket looks best when styled with black cable-knit or turtleneck sweaters. Jeans and sneakers to complete daily fashion look. Warm and snug for sure.

The super causal denim shirt and skiing jeans look

The green parka jacket can provide that green teen fashion look for any young fashionista even away from winter. Blue denim shirts are idea fashion for those less important dress down days. We at Irish fashion news advise you to pick your button down collared blue denim shirt. Add darker shade denim jeans and complete with plain white sneakers. Your green parka is the fashion cherry on the cake.

Sweater shirt your green parka look

This is another simple way to style your green parka jacket this winter. This time around, leave your jeans in the closet. Instead swap them out for dark leggings.

Add a bright colour block sweater and complete with plain white sneakers. For an afternoon shopping switch out your sneakers with black ankle boots. Your green parka will compliment your overall assemble.

Green parka jacket and grey t-shirt dress fusion

We love this look and is a typical stylish teen trend winter fashion look. Pair your green parka jacket with fitted grey t-shirt dress. This also allows for different styling options below the waist.

Black tights or leggings can be added but the results are still a cool combination. With tights add knee hight boots. For leggings add ankle boots to complete. Oh, don’t forget your knit hat.

The all-black green parka jacket finish

As we now, black is a slimming colour. It can hide lumps and bumps that other shades simply can’t. Twin your green parka jacket with an all black assemble.

Start with a pair of super black skinny jeans. Now add your plain black cable knit sweater. Complete the look with adding black ankle boots. This is a chic type of look that works both day and night.

