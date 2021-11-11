Why tights are the ultimate autumn fashion accessory

Here at Fashion.ie we explain why tights can be a women’s best friend during winter months. When the weather outside starts to get chilly, there is one accessory that we can always rely on to keep us warm.

Yes, we are talking about tights. This humble wardrobe hero is the ultimate accessory to have in the autumn wardrobe and we are here to tell you why. They are versatile, chic and can elevate any outfit. Keep reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland to find out new ways to style your pair of tights this autumn.

Under Your Skirt

Is this really a surprise to anyone? One of the best and classic ways of wearing your tights has to be under your skirt. it can be dressed up or down and styled in a lot of different ways.

First, grab your thick, woolly jumper in a cream shade. Next, pair it with a suede skirt in a maroon or tan colour. You can then add a scarf to keep the chill out and finish the look off with some boots.

Spice Up Your Winter Dress

When it comes to a cosy winter knitted dress, there are a hundred ways to go about styling it. if it is simple in design, you can have some fun with your tights and rock something bold and loud.

However, if you want to keep things classic, we’ve got you covered. Just pair a burnt orange dress with some black tights. You can then add in some black boots to complete your ensemble. But, if you want to throw a pattern into the mix, you cannot go wrong with snakeskin.

Shorts Are Not Just For Summer

Okay, so we may have just swapped out our skirt for a pair of shorts. However, for those of you who believe shorts are for summer, we are here to prove you wrong. Just stick some tights under your shorts and you can bring them into your autumn and winter wardrobe.

You may have seen this look around for a while, but it is a shame that it is not more popular. Your tights can be considered elegant and classy, while your shorts are more laidback. When you pair them together, you have an outfit that is versatile, comfortable and exciting.

