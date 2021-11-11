Fashion tips how to wear leggings during winter months

Fashion tips how to wear leggings during winter months.

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you some great ways to style your wonderful leggings for the season ahead.

For most fashionable ladies, young or old, leggings are probably your best buddy. Not only defined for warmer months, leggings have taken the leap over to winter fashion. One of the key things to remember with any winter styling is to make sure you are warm and fashionable. Luckily, leggings tick this box with ease.

Here at Teenage fashion Ireland, we are going to show you simple but effective ways to style your leggings during winter. Where it’s for casual dress or something smarter, sit back and take a look at ways to dress your leggings for the cold months ahead.

Keep your leggings look minimalistic

There is nothing really that can beat minimal styling at any time of the year, This also applies to winter months as well! Black on black looks fab and twinning your black leggings with a faux leather jacket and black tee looks cool.

It’s basic but effective. Get inventive with your choice of footwear. Add block heel black ankle boots to complete this casually smart fashion look.

The country girl effect

Of you fancy adding that county girl look to your leggings assemble then this is an easy look to pull off. Add a neutral shade shirt to your black leggings.

Layering wise, forget your sweater and switch this out for a fitted gilet vest. Play around with textures and add faux fur in autumnal shades of browns or hunter green even teal gilet. Add calf finish black boots to complete. It’s a real county finish to any great winter’s day fashion look.

Be glad of plaid

Plaid shirts and black leggings are perfect for any type of winter casual styling. Not only does your plaid shirt offer extra insulation, but also makes this look relaxed casual. Opt for white tee, brown and red combos in your plaid shirt finish. Add black leggings and complete with camel tone boots. It’s so super relaxed fashion fit for gals of all ages.

The more formal leggings effect

For those of you gals who like to add a bit of structure to your leggings look for winter then this is for you. Look towards black sweaters and combine them with faux leather look leggings.

Burgundy or tan leggings also work well with this look. However, for something chicer, stick to black leggings. Complete with neutral shade kitten heels. These will elongate your legs and make you look taller.

So so casual leggings look

Yeo this is as basic as you are going to get it when it comes to leggings fashion. Hoodies or sweatshirts combined with leggings is that real relaxed day off look.

Colour contrasting is key to this type of styling. Inject warmth into your look with bright shades of reds, orange and yellow to your hoodie look. Keep shades of leggings dark to balance out your overall fashion structure. Complete with white sneakers. Cool and oh so relaxed casual.

Fashion tips how to wear leggings during winter months : Fashion.ie : Teenage fashion Ireland