Ways fermented oils may change up your skincare routine.

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you simple ways of how fermented oils can help with your daily skincare routine. Using fermented products in your skincare routine is quickly becoming a new trend.

And while we know the benefits of using fermented foods in our diets, are there benefits to using them topically? Keep reading here at Makeup & Beauty Tips Ireland to find out how fermented oils can change your skincare routine.

What Is Fermented Oil?

You may be familiar to fermented foods, but ferments skincare may not be a thing you’ve heard of. Usually, oils that are not fresh are considered bad. But, despite any notions you have over fermented oils, they are a good thing.

Fermented oils products mean that they contain an oil which has a specialised microorganism introduced in an anaerobic environment – without oxygen. This process will convert the carbohydrates in the oil to acid plus energy.

Is It A New Thing?

Fermenting oil in topical beauty seems to be a new idea. But more research needs to be done to determine its benefits. The idea of using fermented oils in beauty seems to come from the desire to treat skin using non-irritating ingredients. People seem to understand that it is better to boost our skin’s natural renewing ability than it is to over process it with harsh chemicals.

Benefits Of Fermentation In Skincare

Before using fermented oils in your skincare routine, you should understand one thing. Just because a product contains fermented oils, it might not necessarily deliver results. Like any skincare product, you need to do your own research before applying it to your skin.

However, when a brand uses effective doses of fermented ingredients, they can have benefits. These can include:

Boosting the penetration of the ingredient into your skin

Increasing the concentration of the ingredient

Prolong moisturising effects

Improve skin texture

Final Verdict

Fermented oils have gained traction in the skincare industry, but it is clear more research needs to be done. Despite that, we are confident that we will see more of them in skincare as the research develops. And while some products can have amazing skincare benefits, it’s important to do your own research before applying them to your skin.

