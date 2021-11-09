3 fashion tips how to style patterned trousers

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you simple ways to style patterned print trousers this season.. Have you found yourself in a fashion rut lately? You are not the only one.

We all love our denim jeans. However, wearing the same thing over and over again can be boring. The solution? Pattern trousers. They are a great way to shift attention away from your tops and give you a break from denim. Keep reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland for 3 stylish ways to wear patterned trousers in 2021.

Red And White Paisley

There are certain patterns that we will always come back to. And the paisley is no exception. Especially when the pattern comes in red and white. They are a statement piece and makes for a cute pattern trousers.

To keep your outfit simple, wear a white top and some red and white striped shoes. This will help tie all the colour together in a mix of patterns.

To give your outfit some structure, a black leather jacket is a good way to go. It will provide the perfect contrast to your outfit. And, for the final touch, you need some bling. You cannot go wrong with gold jewellery.

Black And White Stars

Make your trousers the star – pun intended – of your outfit with some black and white stars. For your top half, a white turtleneck will keep you feeling cosy on chilly days.

The rest of your outfit comes down to accessorising. A pair of snakeskin boots will provide an addition pattern to your look. And because they will show underneath your trousers, you don’t have to worry about patterns clashing. A snakeskin belt will also tie in with your boots.

Golden Girl Chic

Have you a pair of blue and tan plaid trousers in the back of your wardrobe. It’s time to let them see the light of day. While they may look intimidating, they can look cute when paired with a navy t-shirt.

A pair of beautiful tan loafers will pick up the stripes in the trousers and give your outfit some casual-peppy vibes. Some gold hoops will lend a vintage feel to your ensemble and a blue scarf will keep the hair out of your face.

