5 beauty tips how to make mature eyes pop with eyeshadow.

Here at Fashion.ie see our simple beauty tips to help eyeshadow work for your eyes. We all know our skin changes as we age. And so, should our makeup techniques.

As we age, we can sometimes worry about our makeup settling into our fine lines and wrinkles. This means that some women steer clear of makeup looks that they once loved.

But it doesn’t have to be that way. Keep reading here at Makeup & Beauty Tips Ireland for our tips on how to make your mature eyes pop.

Use Cream Instead Of Powder

Our first tip revolves around cream eyeshadows. They are great for getting a smooth texture, which is something that hard to achieve on mature eyes.

Cream eyeshadows appear more hydrating and will not accentuate your fine lines like powder can. As cream formulas are more malleable, why not use cream highlighter and blushes too? Just make sure you blend them in with your fingers to ensure the colour blends nicely and you get a smooth finish.

Think Of Your Eye Shape

Like with any eyeshadow look, you need to consider the eye shape you are working with. But this is especially true when working on mature eyes. If you have more of a hooded lid, keep eyeshadow to a minimum.

This could be a wash of colour or a focus on eyeliner and mascara. Those of you with almond eyes can play around with your eyeshadows as it is visible when your eyes are open.

Consider Using Primer

Although you may be familiar with eyeshadow primer, we are talking about the importance of under-eye primer. As you age, fine lines and crows feet can make an appearance. Using an under-eye primer can help reduce this appearance.

Line Your Waterline

As we age, our eyes can end up looking smaller. This is where the right eye makeup can come in handy. Using a flesh tone eyeliner in your waterline can open up your eyes and make them appear larger.

If In Doubt, Don’t Overdo It

Ever heard of the phrase ‘less is more’? sometimes, when doing makeup on mature eyes, all you need is some mascara on top and bottom lashes. This simple step will help your eyes look larger and more open. If you unsure on eyeshadows, don’t feel pressure to wear them. When you get the right rhythm of what you like, you can focus of finding the right products for you.

