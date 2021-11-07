4 fashion tips how to dress for that perfect date night
4 fashion tips how to dress for that perfect date night.
Here at Fashion.ie sit back while we show you great ideas for date night fashion styling. We all know how frustrating it is when we have nothing to wear.
But when a first date is involved, it can send us into a state of panic. But there’s no need to stress out. Here at Teenage fashion Ireland, we have put together some cute outfit ideas to wear on your next date night.
Tips To Choosing The Perfect Outfit
The most important rule to follow is to wear what makes you comfortable. Although you may feel some pressure to impress your date, there is no outfit more impressive than confidence.
Take your outfit for a test drive before your date. While you may be tempted to rock something new, you don’t want to suffer any wardrobe malfunctions. So, it’s best to stick an outfit you know best.
When it doubt, go for comfort. And we don’t mean show up in joggers and a sweatshirt. But when you wear something you are comfortable in, you will relax and enjoy yourself.
Coffee Date
Due to its relaxed environment, this is often a go-to date for most people. So, it makes sense that your outfit reflects this and be laid-back. Jeans are always a good option and can be dressed up or down, depending on what you are comfortable with. So, if you have a favourite pair that makes your body look good, go with them.
For your top half, go with a jumper with some flair. This just means off-the-shoulder. It will make you look like you are not trying too hard but still makes for an elevated look.
Neutral colours are great for making you look stylish without being excessive. And they are easy to match your footwear with. We recommend leaving your heels at home and choose a comfortable boot instead.
Fancy Date Night
If you are heading somewhere a bit fancier on your date, it’s time to dress it up a bit. While it may be tempting to go super fancy, try not go reach for your ball gown.
Instead, choose something that is a mix of classy and trendy. This means it’s time to grab your little black dress from your wardrobe. It’s a timeless option that always looks polished and clean.
Go for a ribbed material with a sweetheart neckline for extra polish points. Some black mules will keep you looking fresh and their low heel makes them manageable for walking in.
Casual Date Night
If you are grabbing dinner at a low-key place, you want to choose an outfit that fits the vibe. For casual dinner dates, we always recommend going with the classic combo of jeans and a top.
An off-the-shoulder bodysuit will keep things casual but the body hugging fit and shoulder design will keep things flirty. And while baggy denim is in right now, try to stick with skinny jeans to keep the look elevated.
4 fashion tips how to dress for that perfect date night : Teenage fashion Ireland : Fashion.ie
No Comments