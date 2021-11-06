5 fashion tips how to style your organza blouse

Here at Fashion.ie see ways to help you style organza fashion this season. If you have been keeping an eye on fashion trends over the past year, you will know all about an organza blouse. Many retailers sell organza everything, from skirts, to dresses to shirts. And most incorporate another huge fashion trend, the puffy sleeve.

But they can be tricky to style. Especially if you have never worn one before. Because of their see through material and extra puffy sleeves, many people find them intimidating to wear. But they don’t have to be.

However, here at Teenage fashion Ireland, we are here to help you out. keep reading for some outfit inspiration that will make an organza blouse your new wardrobe staple.

Monochrome It

The first outfit idea has to be monochrome. If there is one thing we love about the monochrome trend, is that it is simple to put together a killer outfit.

First, take a black organza blouse and pair it with some leather skinny trousers. Then, add a pearl belt, faux croc ankle boots and handbag and you have got yourself a killer outfit. This all black outfit looks classy and understated, but the different textures will help give it dimension.

Take It Back To The 60s

There is one decade that has seen their fashion trends come back in style in a big way and that is the 60s. For this outfit, get inspired by the likes of Mad Men and pair your organza blouse with a grey faux leather skirt. To complete your outfit, add some black sock heeled boots, black tights and a leather headband.

Add Some Edge

There are times when you need to add some edge to your outfit and this look does just that. Grab some grey ripped jeans, studded combat boots and a faux leather backpack. Pair them with your organza blouse and accessorise with a star shaped necklace.

Sex And The City

Get inspired by Carrie Bradshaw by pairing your organza blouse with a ballerina skirt. Grab some nude heels, a cream clutch and a gold headband to complete your outfit. This outfit idea is also great if you want to wear your blouse in a more formal event.

Comfy And Cosy

For our last outfit idea, we have decided to go for something a bit cosy. So, why not pair your blouse with some mom jeans, white trainers and a short suede jacket?

This is a good option for those of you who want to wear multiple trends at once. But, the good thing about this look is that you will not be compromising on style or comfort.

