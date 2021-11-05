Fashion ideas how to choose men’s roll neck jumpers

At Fashion.ie we are going to look at simple ways to choose the right roller neck jumpers this season. Before being worn by the likes of Steve Jobs, the humble roll neck was a hardworking piece of knitwear.

It established itself as a cosy and cool way to keep out the cold. Thanks to its versatility, the roll neck jumper has become a timeless classic. And if you are looking for stylish designs to add to your wardrobe this autumn, keep on reading here at Men’s fashion Ireland to find out.

History Of The Roll Neck

Also known as a turtleneck, the history of this iconic garment is as murky as its name. Whatever you want to call it, it is believed that this piece of knitwear has been around for about 500 years. Like most menswear pieces,

it was born out of utility and was worn by workers, sailors and naval officers before being adopted by everyone else. Despite being around for about 500 years,

it has only become a wardrobe staple in the last 50 years or so. And you have film stars like Steve McQueen to thank. Ever since he was rocking one in Bullitt, every man has clamoured to add a roll neck to their collection.

Classic Roll Neck

A fashion hit with many generations of men, this type of roll neck is the most classic in design. Featuring an extended neckline that folds back on itself, your classic roll neck looks best when worn with tailoring or under a winter coat.

Funnel Neck

A simpler version of the classic roll neck, a funnel roll neck has a slighter shorter extended neckline. As a result, there is no need to fold it back on itself. To give it some structure, most funnel designs are ribbed and can also borrow from athletic designs by having a zip.

Mock Neck

Think of this as a hybrid of your classic and funnel roll neck. With its slightly extended neckline, your mock neck will lock in warmth. Best worn in a mid-weight, it is the perfect way to add some warmth to your winter outfits.

