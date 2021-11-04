Fashion tips to styling boots and dresses

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to take a quick gander at great ways to style boots with dresses. if there is one fashion combo that always looks good, it is sundresses and boots. And, while many reserve this combo for their autumnal wardrobe, we say that you can wear them all year round.

Because we love this look so much, here at Teenage fashion Ireland we have put together some outfit ideas to show you why boots and dresses should always go together.

Hints Of Green

If you do not own a pair of Doc Martens boots, you need to have them in your wardrobe. Not only are their perfect addition to your grunge inspired outfits, they also work great with your dresses. They add a certain edge to your outfit and it is becoming a very on-trend combo.

If you are looking for a subtle colour to clash – in a good way- with your boots, try a pastel green dress. It is a comfortable outfit that you can wear anywhere, from the classroom, to walking through town.

Touch Of Chic

A quick fashion tip before we start. If you are having trouble with your accessories, simply choose a colour from your outfit and match it with that. This way, you will always look pulled together.

For example, say you have a pair of snakeskin boots. You may not think that they have a pink undertone. Yet, once you pair them with a pink clutch or scarf, the pink in your boots will begin to shine through.

And, speaking of pink, be sure to pair it with white for an outfit that really pops. This could be in the form of a white dress. To play up the pink, go bold with some earrings or a pink scarf.

Add Some Sass

Looking for an outfit that is perfect for heading out with friends? We got you. Go back to your Doc Martens. While they look great with every type of print, try adding some sass to your outfit with a leopard print dress. Your black boots will pick up the black in your dress and tie the whole look together. And, as mentioned, they are the perfect way to add some edge to your outfit.

