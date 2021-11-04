Fashion ideas how to style shades of purple trousers

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you some simple ways to help you style purple pants this season. Normally associated as an early spring colour, purple can radiate any look during winter months.

In recent years, purple has made its way from the catwalks onto the high street in forms of stylish trouser fashion. Here at Ladies fashion Ireland we are going to show you simple ways to style various shades of this wonderful colour for the months ahead.

The continental purple fashion look

One thing Parisians and the Italians know how to do properly is dress stylishly per season. This is where you see the likes of purple trousers being paired elegantly with silk shirts or blouses. Coats are a big factor in any completed fashion look with black being the most popular with this type of assemble.

Shade it with Lilac

The one good thing about purple is it comes in so many exciting shades. This is where the likes of high waisted lilac trousers come into play. When paired with neutral turtleneck sweaters they look oh so chic. Complete this beautiful look with a peach colour handbag.

The purple metallic look

When wearing this dynamic style, you really need to add a statement fashion piece to your look. Can we suggest looking towards a dark stylish handbag for this look, Fuse this with a crisp white blouse and striking white fitted blazer. Add contrasting heels and you are good to go.

Pinkish purple

This hue can brighten up even the dullest of days during winter. Opt for a dark shade of pink turtleneck sweater. Now add a contrasting shade of burgundy high waisted trousers Have fun with matching shades and gold chain handbag. This look makes for perfect everyday fashion wear or any smart casual occasion.

Yellow fusion with purple

Don’t panic as this can work when styled correctly. The results will actually surprise you. Seek out a purple shearling jacket with yellow fur around the neckline.

This style jacket / coat can be found on various sites across the web. Now add contrasting loose fit purple trousers. Opt for a neutral shaded top. It’s a total different look to what others will be wearing this season. Stand out from the crowd.

The purple sporty look

This is where purple tracksuit bottoms or leggings come into play. It’s very street but cool at the same time. Fuse a sporty type trackie bottom in purple (with white leg stripes you know the ones).

Now add your neutral cable knit turtleneck sweater to the look. Add a contrasting woollen jacket to the mix. It’s elegantly sporty for that casual day off fashion look.

The formal purple pantsuit look

During cold and dark winter months, purple fashion can actually be your best friend when styled correctly. Nothing says or means business more than a purple ladies pantsuit.

It looks smart and formal and ticks all boxes for smart dress codes. Add a pop of colour to your purple pantsuit look by adding pink ankle boots or heels. This can make your fashion combo finish more fun.

