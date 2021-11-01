Fashion tips to styling cropped flared jeans this winter

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you simple ways to style your cropped flared jeans this coming winter. For most, anything cropped to do with fashion is a thing best left for summer or warmer months.

However, this does not need to be the case. We at Irish fashion news know a stylish pair of cropped jeans fits well into winter surroundings. The key thing is to know how to style them.

Here at Teenage fashion Ireland, we are going to show you some quick ways to dress your cropped jeans this coming season. Each style is individual and easy to follow to make you look great both day and night.

What are cropped jeans

Cropped jeans AKA capri pants are three quarter pants constructed from various types of denim. They are pants that are longer in length than traditional shorts. However, they do not exceed the normal length of long trousers.

The cropped jeans plus your oversized knit

It’s winter right so looking good and keeping warm are both a given. With cable knits all on trend this winter, it’s time to start thinking sweaters. Your cropped jeans look fab when paired with a pointed heel.

Now you just need to add a warm cable knit sweater to complete the look. Red orange or canary look warm and elegant in a cable knit format. Ohm don’t forget to get inventive with some head gear.

Keep your cropped jeans under your dress

This look is so simple and easy to pull off for even the most fashion shy person. Take your cropped jeans and simple, add a colour block sheath, midi or Yoke dress to the mix. Blush pink is fab during darker months.

Opt for classic blue denim cropped jeans. Complete look with black fitted waist jacket. It’s smart, simple and very stylish. Did we day it’s also very cosy.

Sock boot and cropped jeans combo

OK some of you want to look great with your cropped jeans but want to keep your ankles cosy, right? Fear not as this is where the sock boot comes into play.

Take a black pair of sock boots (pint toe finish) Now add your black denim cropped jeans. Complete look with black turtleneck sweater and matching long black coat. This look is perfect for both the office and semi formal attire.

The cropped jeans and blazer affect

For those night out on the town with the girlies, this is a great option. It combines smart fashion with comfortable surroundings. It’s also a great opportunity to have fun with your fashion look too!

Take a plaid blazer (blue and red style pattern) and pair with blue denim croppers. Add you’re a blue shirt or blouse. Complete the look with black heeled boot. It’s both trendy and age friendly as well!

Relaxed cropped jeans and puffer combination

For most fashionistas, the puffer jacket is their best friend when winter hits. It’s warm, stylish and goes with most jeans wear. Given this look goes up as far a smart casual fashion, you choices of endless.

Pair your dark or light cropped jeans with your puffer jacket. Make sure to keep your colour contrast in place. You can complete this outer look with either ankle boots or white sneakers. All fashion finished subject to the occasion of course.

