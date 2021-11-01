Fashion ideas how to style ladies denim jeans

Fashion ideas how to style ladies denim jeans.

Here at Fashion.ie, see our fashion tips to styling ladies jeans this season. We are heading into a new season, which means that it is time for a denim refresh. Many of us get stuck wearing our skinny jean favourites. However, this can get boring very quickly.

Which is why you should have a variety of denim in your wardrobe. Keep reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland for our tips on the refreshing ways you can rock your denim jeans.

Wide Leg Jeans And A Shacket

Our first outfit idea revolves around your wide leg jeans. And if you get ones in a mid-wash, they will give your look a vintage feel. This outfit idea is the perfect off-duty model look.

It is cosy, casual and comfy without using joggers or pyjamas. For your top half, go with a tank top. Choosing one in a thick material means you can forget about wearing a bra. Not to mention, black tank tops are wardrobe staples. This is because they are easy to wear and make great layering pieces.

To keep your outfit looking trendy, you can finish things off with a shacket. This is another versatile piece to have in your wardrobe. It’s both lightweight and cosy, as well as great at keeping you warm on cold days.

Distressed Mom Jeans And A Bodysuit

There is no escaping mom jeans this year. As everyone was stuck at home, people looked to more relaxed denim styles. And thanks to their growing popularity, you can get them in many shapes and sizes.

At Irish fashion news, we recommend for this look, go with ones that are high-waisted, a mid-wash colour, and have a straight leg. Then, all you have to do is pair your jeans with your favourite bodysuit. Due to the relaxed vibes of your jeans, we do recommend going with a form-fitting bodysuit. This will help keep your look balanced.

Mom Jeans, Crop Top And A Blazer

If you are looking for a cute work outfit, look no further. This look is great for workplaces that have a casual dress code. Start off with some mom jeans. For those of you who feel like you cannot rock baggy denim jeans, think again.

The best thing about them is their versatility. They look good on everyone, even shorter statures. Next, pair your jeans with a light green crop top and layer over that a tan blazer. Your crop top will give your outfit some colour while the blazer keeps things looking professional.

Fashion ideas how to style ladies denim jeans : Fashion.ie : Ladies fashion Ireland : Irish fashion news