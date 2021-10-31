Sustainable fashion reasons why you should mend old clothes

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you some simples reasons why you should mend your own clothes. Many of us have taken to learning new skills during lockdown. But one of the most valuable skills you will ever learn is the ability to sew.

And it is not as hard as you might think. If you have ever wanted to learn how to sew, but are not sure if it is right for you, keep reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland for our reasons why you should start.

Sustainable

We’ll start off with one of the most important reasons why sewing should be in your skillset. We are all aware of what fast fashion is doing to our environment. By making or even mending your own clothes, you are decreasing the amount of energy that goes into producing and transporting new clothes. And, as a bonus, you are creating something that is unique to you. Which leads into our next point.

One Of A Kind Piece

As mentioned, one of the perks of creating your own clothes is that they are unique to you and truly one of a kind. When you create something, you get to decide what goes into the piece and how it looks.

If you want to rock a black dress with polka dots, you can make one. How about pyjamas with a ruffled hem? You can create that too. You can truly get your creative juices flowing when sewing your own clothes.

Perfect Fit

We all know the disappointment of getting something online and realising that it doesn’t fit. Maybe the waist is too big, or the sleeves are just a little too long? Instead of sending it back,

why not be your own personal tailor? When you know how to sew your clothes, you can create them to fit your body perfectly. No longer will you need to spend more money going to a tailor when you can do it yourself. When it comes to sewing, you can make adjustments to anything.

It Can Be Relaxing

When life gets a bit too stressful, you can simply grab a piece of fabric and slip away into a creative activity. Sewing requires intense concentration, which means that you will not have time to think about your worries and troubles. So, make yourself a nice cup of tea, put on your favourite playlist and just sew.

