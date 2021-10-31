4 ways to wear plaid fashion this winter

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you easy ways to style plaid fashion outfits during winter. We at Irish fashion news, realise the importance that plaid fashion can play during the autumn winter seasons.

It’s tartan design can be fused and mixed with pieces from your everyday fashion wardrobe. Here at Ladies fashion Ireland we are going to look at a few simple ways to wear plaid fashion this season.

Each individual look is easy to construct to make you look fab both day and night. Whether styled up or down, why not enjoy the look and feel of plaid fashion for the coming months.

Ease into plaid gently with a scarf

For those of you beginners who want to embrace paid fashion in a small way, start with accessories. A cream / red tartan plaid scarf design fused with denim jeans is a good start. Add black and white stripped round neck top. Complete the look with tan coloured rising boots. Oh, don’t forget your shades. A fab introduction to plaid style fashion.

Get shirty with colourful plaid designs

We absolutely love the plaid shirt fashion look. Apart from plaid accessorising, this is so easy to pull off. It is also a time to play around with colourful plaid designs that suit your own style and image.

The likes of yellow and black combos work well. Even red and navy fusion works. All you really need after that are fitted jeans and boots. Note that white sneakers are also a great choice when worn with plaid shirts and jeans.

The smarter plaid fashion look

For those of you totally comfortable with plaid then it’s time to take it to the next level. This look is actually more suitable for office / work wear. It requires a little bit more effort but the results are worth it.

Take a grey fitted pencil skirt. Now add a dulled down (grey and burgundy plaid blouse) Now add your grey woollen winter coat and kitten heels. This look also works with jeans but keep your look fitted. It’s smart and while being casual.

Days off plaid fashion

Yep, the plaid look is fab for those special and deserved days off. This is where you introduce your plaid shirt to your white tee and colour block leggings. Yes we know it’s a simple look to pull off and it’s now about your choice of colour for the shirt. Yellows, blues and reds perfect when worn with black or blue leggings. Whatever your choice, enjoy plaid fashion.

