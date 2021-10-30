Important reasons to wear sunglasses during winter

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to quickly explain why sunglasses are an important to wear during the winter months. Like during the summer months, sunglasses protect your eyes from harmful UV rays. They protect your eyes from glares from the sun while also being an important fashion accessory for stylish women.

Here at Irish fashion news, we realise that sunglasses can take your fashion look for zero to hero in an instance. Getting the right pair of shades that fit you face style and offer full protection from the sun is important.

At Ladies fashion Ireland we are going to quickly run through why wearing sunglasses during the winter months is vital.

Sunglasses help to protect your eyes from harmful UV Rays

To be honest, sunglasses should be work all year round. They help to protect your eyes and face from harmful ultra violet rays.

According to scientific research, wearing sunglasses can block out 99% of dangerous UVA and UVB rays. This is great at keeping yourself protected from the sun and environment.

Your sunglasses are great for outdoor activities

Whether you enjoy skiing, running or general outdoor activities during winter, don’t forget your sunglasses. Not only do they offer protection for the sun but also act as wind protectors to the eyes.

Remember if you partake in sporty or physical activities, tie a security chord to your shades. This stops them from falling and breaking. It can be costly to replace expensive sunglasses.

Sunglasses can ward off some eye diseases

Properly constructed sunglasses can act as more than UV protectors from the sun. Did you know that wearing genuine quality sunglasses may prevent eye related diseases caused by the sun?

These include the likes of Pinguecula, Cataracts and Macular. It’s worth speaking to your local optician to get your eyes tested for protection against these.

Ultra violet rays intensify during winter months

Here is something lots of us don’t know but is certainly worth knowing During the months of winter, UV rays get stronger. This is why they should be worn throughout winter.

The sun sits lower in the sky during the winter months. This means that harmful UV rays are just as intense as the summer months. According to research colder months of winter can double the exposure to UV rays to the eyes and skin.

As we know, sunlight reflects off icy or wet surfaces. This producing sun glare which doubles your exposure to harmful UV rays. This is where polarised sunglasses come in. You see skiers and people in Nordic counties wearing these designs. Anywhere there is snow or ice, opt for polarised sunglasses.

The perfect winter fashion accessory

Yep you knew it was coming and sunglasses are the perfect fashion accessory 365 days of the year. As well as playing an important role in protecting your eyes, they are fashion friendly.

Choosing the right pair of sunglasses for you is very important

The right pair should of course provide full protection form UV rays for your eyes. Secondly, your pair of shades should designed for your face shape. See our guide of how to find sunglasses for your face shape here.

Get your eyes checked regularly

This is probably one of the most important things you can do to protect and maintain the longevity of your eyesight.

If is so important to get your eyes checked by a qualified optician regularly. Your optician can advise you on suitable sunglasses for your eyes. They can also check the condition of your eyes.

