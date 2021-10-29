Fashion tips how to style classic white shirts

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you some easy ways to style ladies whites shirts. There are some fashion items that absolutely belong in anyone’s wardrobe. Dark denim jeans, t-shirts in multiple colours as well as tank tops come to mind.

But if there is one fashion piece that everyone needs to own, it is the white button-down shirt. It is classy, versatile, looks good on everyone and is easy to style. Not to mention,

it is the perfect piece to spice up your outfit when you don't know what to wear. If you think that your white shirt can look drab and boring, think again. Keep reading to find out why a white shirt will always be a wardrobe staple.

Daytime Chic

For a cute and casual look, why not pair your white shirt with some mom jeans? Not only will you be wearing two style trends in one outfit, but these trousers will allow for movement when you are on the go. To keep the casual vibes going, throw on some Converse or white trainers and finish the look off with a baseball cap.

Cool Vibes

Your white shirt will always be a wardrobe basic. But that doesn’t mean it has to be boring. Add some edge with some ripped skinny jeans that you can French-tuck your shirt into. Next, grab your leather jacket – another wardrobe staple – and some black boots. You can add some colour with some stackable blue opal rings.

Classy Colours

Your white shirt doesn’t have to be designated to your working wardrobe. When styled right, you can dress it up for a nice dinner with your friends. Grab some orange high waisted trousers and an orange bralette that complement the outfit.

If you wanted to wear something like this to the office, simply tuck your shirt into your trousers. However, for something more night-time appropriate, leave it unbuttoned and tied in the front. This way, you are showing off your bralette. You can finish things off with some brown boots and some gold jewellery.

