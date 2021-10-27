Why velvet always makes for any great fashion look

Why velvet always makes for any great fashion look.

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you some effective ways to style velvet for the season ahead. if you are looking for a fabric that gives off an air of elegance, look no further than velvet.

But this beautiful fabric has gotten a bit of a bad rep for being hard to wear. This could be due to its association with stuffy old ladies. However, we are here to convince you that velvet deserves a place in your wardrobes. Keep reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland to find out why velvet will always make for a great fashion look.

Tips And Tricks

While velvet is usually synonymous with formalwear, try to see beyond that. It can be the perfect way to add some interest to your everyday wardrobe.

Velvet can also work well with your everyday favourites. If you are unsure on how to wear velvet, try to pair it with non-trendy pieces like denim jeans, opaque tights or cotton shirts.

And while black velvet is a classic, do not be afraid to try new and bold colours. There are plenty of velvet options out there in beautiful jewel tones that makes just as much fashionable impact. Since velvet is such a luxury fabric, try to balance out your outfit with delicate options like lace.

How To Wear A Velvet Blazer

Everyone should have a blazer in their wardrobes. So, why not make it a velvet one? Add a stylish belt and you have a classy outfit that is worthy of both the office and a night out.

Pair your blazer with a crisp, white button-down shirt or bodysuit and some black denim jeans. And, to add some height, finish your outfit off with heels.

How To Wear A Velvet Dress

A classic option when it comes to rocking velvet is with a dress. Not only is a cute look, but it is a fun way to wear this iconic fabric on a night out.

To start off, choose a velvet dress in a beautiful pink hue. Next, pair it with some edgy black fishnet tights. You can then finish with some black boots and a clutch. The combination of the edgy tights and luxurious velvet makes for an interesting ensemble that is sure to turn heads.

How To Wear A Velvet Skirt

A velvet skirt is classic and perfect for any occasion, but especially with the holiday season on the horizon. For some sparkle, rock your skirt with a crop top and some low strappy heels. For a monochrome look, you can decide to wear all black. But feel free to play around with colour.

Why velvet always makes for any great fashion look : Fashion.ie : Irish fashion news : Ladies fashion Ireland