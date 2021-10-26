Statement hats are the new must have fashion accessory

Here at Fahsion.ie we know statement accessories have been trending all year. Everywhere we look, we are surrounded by embellished hair clips, to scrunchies and hair scarves.

Statement hats are the latest accessory to enjoy a comeback this year. Keep on reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland to find out why they are the new must-have accessory.

Bucket Hats

Although sophisticated buckets hats may seem like a bit of an oxymoron, believe us when we tell you that they look incredibly chic. While the streetwear version of this iconic accessory may be thinner and floaty, the sophisticated version is more solid in shape. But don’t think you need to wear them exclusively with your formalwear. They also work with your streetwear and casual classics.

Padded Headband

Here at Irish fashion news, we know that we are supposed to talk about statement hats. However, we simply could not leave padded headbands from our list. Essential for back to school season, they will ensure you never suffer from a bad hair day again. And there is nothing stopping you from thinking of your headband as a social-acceptable version of a sleek tiara. Which is the energy you should all have in your wardrobe.

Berets

If you are looking to add a touch of Paris to your wardrobe, look no further than the beret. Nowadays, they come in all shapes and sizes, from slouchy, laid-back designs, to something edgy and feminine. To let this humble hat make a statement, keep the rest of your outfit simple with jeans and a cute top. Slip on a houndstooth blazer and you are good to go.

Embellished Headbands

Another headband for the list, an embellished version is perfect for making a statement. This headband adds some glamour and sass to your outfit and keeps your hair in check. You can use one to add some spice to your basic everyday outfit, or as the final touch to your night-out look.

