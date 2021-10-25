Fashion tips to owning men’s jackets this winter

Here at Fashion.ie we know It can be difficult to shop for clothes in between seasons. When all four seasons happen in one day, you are bound to get some mash-up of weather.

So, you need your jacket. But, although classic styles can be wardrobe staples, they can get boring quickly. So, if you are looking to inject some cool into your wardrobe, keeping reading here at Men’s fashion Ireland for the top jackets you need to own.

Varsity Jacket

Your varsity jacket is versatile and a great way to bring a touch of youth into your wardrobe. It segues between sportswear and smart-casual attire. But you don’t have to go to college to don this iconic jacket.

There are plenty of options that will earn you extra style points. Your varsity jacket works best when the rest of your clothes are grown up. A simple version of the jacket will let you wear it with the rest of your wardrobe for years to come.

Here at Irish fashion news we advise you to look for premium fabrics like suede or leather for a sophisticated look. However, if you are working with a student budget, go for dark colours like black or navy.

Bomber Jacket

Much like your varsity jackets, your bomber jacket is classy and versatile. And they play right into menswear’s current obsession for all things laid back. While bomber jackets are everywhere, look for interesting fabrics to stand out from the crowd.

Unsurprisingly, colours like black and navy work best. However, for something more modern, look for ones in a soft suede. By steering clear of obvious fabrics, like nylon, you will be able to freshen up your look and wear your bomber jacket all year round.

Field Jacket

Some jackets are wardrobe staples, and then there are field jackets. But this mid-weight style is more than happy to work nicely with your spring and summer attire. Most modern jackets will barely deviate from their original style. But this is testament to how well designed they are in the first place.

When it comes to your field jacket, look for contrasting hardware and a loose fit. This way, you will stay true to the original design, but still have jacket that works for your shape.

