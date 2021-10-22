Beauty tips how to remove stubborn chin acne

Beauty tips how to remove stubborn chin acne.

At Fashion.ie, if you are one of the lucky ones, you will have breakouts that pop up and go away after a few days. However, some tend to stick around or come back with a vengeance.

If you suffer from blemishes on your chin, you are most likely suffering from hormonal acne. These breakouts are typically painful, hard to get rid of and may not respond to typical spot treatment.

Keep reading here at Makeup & Beauty Tips Ireland for our tips on how to get rid of stubborn chin acne once and for.

Types Of Chin Acne

Blackheads: Blackheads occur when your pores become clogged with dirt and oil. This clogging can cause your pores to expand and be more noticeable. Contact with the air will cause your chin acne to become black in colour.

Pustules: These are formed when a layer of skin covers and inflammatory pimple near your skin’s surface. The bacteria, as well as dirt and oil, will cause an inflammatory response by your body and lead to pus collecting under your skin.

Cystic Pimples: These are pimples that are deep under your skin. You will generally not see the pus but will instead, have a massive red and painful red bump.

Causes Of Chin Acne

Hormones: Don’t we just love them? Higher levels of testosterone will trigger more oil production, which can lead to breakouts.

Lack Of Exfoliation: Excess oil, dirt and dead skin cells will lead to breakouts. Exfoliating regularly will help to minimise the appearance of pores.

Talk To Your Doctor About Contraception

So what do your hormones have to do with your skin? Breakouts usually occur around 10 days before your menstrual cycle. This is because this is when estrogen, which help keeps your skin clear, is at its lowest.

During this time, testosterone increases, which leads to an increase in oil production. If your acne don’t respond to topical spot treatments, you may need to talk to your doctor about using oral contraception.

Cut Dairy Out Of Your Diet

The food that you eat has a huge impact on your skin. Dairy can stimulate testosterone, which can worsen acne. Dairy also has its own hormones, like estrogen, which can mess with your own hormones. While there are many dairy alternatives out there, it’s important to do your own research on how they can impact your skin.

Exfoliate Regularly

When it comes to clear skin, exfoliation is key. This is because it will help keep oil, dirt and bacteria at bay. However, instead of using a harsh mechanical exfoliator, why not try a gentle and effective chemical one?

AHA’s or salicylic acid can clean deep into your pores and keep your skin clear. However, you should start by using them once a week to build up a tolerance and they shouldn’t be used more than three to four times a week.

Beauty tips how to remove stubborn chin acne: Makeup & Beauty Tips Ireland : Fashion.ie