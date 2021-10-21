Fashion tips to wearing skinny jeans this winter season

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you simple ways to style ladies skinny jeans this winter.

For most of us ladies, jeans are the ultimate answer for any quick styling fix when fashion dilemmas strike. Here at Ladies fashion Ireland, are going to show you quick ways to style women’s skinny jeans this season. Whether you are looking to twin your skinnies for dress up or down occasions, read on.

What are skinny jeans

Skinnie (skinny) jeans AKA cigarette pants or drainpipes are tailored pants designed to have narrow legs and small leg opening. They are constructed using denim worn by men and women. Skinnies are a real popular fashion choice given it makes the leg look visually longer and skinnier.

Coat up your skinny jean look

If you are looking for a quick way to uplift your skinny jean look to smart casual then this is for you. It’s winter right and we need to insulate the body while looking stylish.

Take your grey washed skinny jeans. Add a tailored pinstripe coat (black please) Complete this look by adding black fitted sweater and matching ankle boots. This look will get you through the day in style and comfort.

The tailored skinny jeans finish

This look is both relaxed and fitting for any women who likes to be semi formal in relaxed fashion attire. Take your tailored black pinstripe coat. Now add your cream or camel tone cashmere sweater.

Add your blue denim skinny jeans with your white lace-up sneakers. It’s trendy but on the money as far as smart casual fashion looks go. We love it!

Cable knit skinny jean combo

Can you really go wrong with cable knit sweaters this season? We don’t think so and as well as providing adequate body insulation, they are so stylish. Warm tones are fab the deeper we get into winter.

Take your warm cable snit sweater (pastel or warm palettes) Now add grey black or blue denim skinny jeans. Depending on the occasion, white sneakers or ankle boots to complete. This is a perfect look for busy moms or gals on the go. It’s cool fashion combined with a great relaxed fashion finish.

The outdoor skinny jeans look

For those of you ladies who love the outdoor look then this is right up your county lane. Combine your two tone colour fused plaid shirt (pinks and blue) with blue denim skinny jeans.

Add your black riding style boots. Complete with your neutral blueish or cream hue sweater draped over your shoulder. Oh, have your stylish gilet on hand in case temperatures drop without warning.

