Must have classic dress styles to own this season.

Here at Fashion.ie we ask, do you have numerous dresses just sitting in your wardrobe, gathering dust? Maybe you were too bored during lockdown and tried to solve it with online shopping?

While we love our dresses, there are many styles to choose from. Which means that many of them will end up sitting in our wardrobes never been worn. Dresses are a wardrobe staple, so keep reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland for the classics that will never go out of style.

Little Black Dress

Is anyone surprised that the iconic little black dress made our list? It is a wardrobe staple for a reason. This classic dress can be styled up or down and looks good on everyone.

Not to mention, it is perfect for every occasion. Classy and versatile, you will have your little black dress until the fabric wears out.

A summer style can be layered during the cold winter months. However, a long sleeved one means you don’t have to decide to wear a jacket. But it doesn’t hurt to have two so that you will be serving at any event. With so many little black dresses to choose from, there is bound to be one that suits your style.

The Wrap Dress

Extremely chic and the ideal form fitting dress, the wrap dress is a classic. There is a reason why this style of dress comes back time and time again. Much like your little black dress, it can be dressed up or down and works for all occasions.

Weddings, birthdays, parties, brunch or just meeting your mates, this dress will never let you down. Just throw on some trainers and a belt and you can head out the door knowing you look stunning.

The Slip Dress

We know at Irish fashion news, if there is any dress you can rely on for anything, it is your slip dress. Whether you are having lunch with your friends, or layering it with a turtleneck during winter, a slip dress is a wardrobe staple.

Some may feel they are inappropriate due to their association with lingerie, but they can be more versatile than you’d think. This dress has movement and accentuates your form.

Off The Shoulder Dress

While we love a strapless dress, there is something about them with sleeves that we just love. An off the shoulder dress will help you create a special allure by exuding glamour. If you want to have your dress make a statement, make sure your sleeves are puffy for a touch of drama. Your off the shoulder dress can be worn for all occasions.

