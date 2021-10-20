Exciting Ways to style emerald green fashion this winter

Exciting Ways to style emerald green fashion this winter.

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you simple ways to style emerald green fashion this coming season. In recent years, green has become the new black as far as fashion hues go for winter.

It’s one of those powerful shade that fuses summer and winter colours. The beauty about green is it comes in so many wonderful shades as well! At Irish fashion news, we love this simple shade that can be empowering to all women who love to power dress.

We at Ladies fashion Ireland are going to show you 4 simple ways to style emerald green this coming winter. Remember, emerald green gives you so many styling options and dress it correctly then you can win so many fashion looks.

The green coat and black trouser combo

We love this look as it gives the wearer so many wonderful fashion options. As far as trousers go, it can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. For something mid-dress, opt for faux leather trousers.

Add black turtleneck sweater. Complete with three quarter length emerald knit coat. Be inventive with the design of your coat also. Look for one’s that has dashes of black built into its design. Complete the look with nice pair of black ankle boots.

The bright green coat and legging affect

This is a really nice look as it allows you to brighten you green fashion finish. Take a black v-neck tee and add black three quarter leggings.

Complete by adding a woollen light green solider military style overcoat with buttons down the front. Complete this stylish look with black pair of loafers or oxford style shoes.

The ripped jeans and green blazer fusion

This look is designed for the fashion conscious ladies on the go. The look itself can be assembled in so many ways but in reality try and keep it simple.

Take a plain white turtleneck tee and add your blue denim ripped jeans, Look for green blazer jacket that comes in different textures. Emerald velvet is nice this time of year and provides for a subtle fashion finish. Add you kitten heels and go to go girl.

The white shirt and green coat mix

This fashion look is probably suitable for a more dress me up occasion like office attire. It’s sharp and manageable on a day-to-day basis that provides a super smart casual finish.

Seek out knee length green woollen style coat in mid green hue. Add black fitted trousers to a crisp white shirt. Black ankle boots or oxford style shoes to finish. Be inventive and introduce a tan shaded handbag to the mix. It’s a nice and presentable finish for any truly stylish lady.

Exciting Ways to style emerald green fashion this winter : Irish fashion news : Fashion.ie : Ladies fashion Ireland