Fashion tips to flipping your summer wardrobe to winter.

Here at Irish fashion news it’s hard as it may seem, winter is on the way. That means the weather is getting colder and dark weather is here earlier. Which means that your basic summer wardrobe just won’t cut it anymore.

That’s right. We are about to enter the tricky realm that is transitional dressing. This means dressing for those days when the weather is not overly warm, but there is still a chill in the air. Keep reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland to find out how to transition your summer wardrobe to winter using key pieces.

Mid Length Skirts And Dresses

On days when there is a chill in the air, mid length skirts and dresses will be your leg’s saviour. They will give you enough coverage to keep you warm, but still be breathable so you can avoid overheating.

Thin and flowy fabrics are your best bet when the weather is still changing from summer to autumn. However, during the colder winter months, you can swap these out for thicker fabrics.

Lightweight Knitwear

A staple in many people’s wardrobes, a lightweight knitted jumper is one of the most versatile pieces you will own. They go along with many other wardrobe basics and are perfect for transitional weather.

You can throw one on in the mornings or have one in your bag when the weather gets chilly. When it comes to colours and textures, there are plenty of varieties to choose form.

You can keep things simple with a neutral shade, ensuring your knitwear works with the rest of your wardrobe. Or, if bright and bold is your thing, feel free to play around with different colour.

High Top Trainers

Your trainers should be one of your go-to shoes in your wardrobe. They are classic and go with everything, especially ones in white or black.

Your high tops will combine the best parts of a trainer and your boots. On the trainer side, they are flexible and breathable. On the other side, you have ankle support and coverage.

