Fashion tips to styling leather jackets during winter.

Here at Irish fashion news, let's take a quick look at ways to style your leather jacket this winter. Yes It's that time of year to take your leather jacket off the hanger and sling it around your shoulders.

Winter is nearly upon us and it’s time for that classic piece of outerwear to do its thing. As we all know, the leather jacket is so easy to style.

As all good fashionistas know, there are many great ways to wear your jacket this season. Here at Ladies fashion Ireland, let’s take a look at a few ways to style yours this winter.

Take note of the shirtdress combo

Now this is a fab office-ready outfit. Simply swap out your button-jeans and down top for a smart white shirtdress. Now replace your blazer for a leather jacket.

This black-and-white combo oozes classic fashion styling. It adds a fresh and sophisticated finish to your assemble. Oh, don’t forget about accessories. Simply pair of minimalist gold hoop earrings and ankle boots to complete this fabulous look.

Switch to the sporty look

If nice dresses are not your thing, why not switch up to a jumpsuit or even a sexy catsuit. Checker-printed one-piece jumpsuits look outstanding during winter.

Opt for black and white patterns and add your black faux leather jackets with cute ankle boots or even white sneakers. Maintain a smart monochrome fashion finish. Just right for the season ahead.

Think layering under your overcoat

As we all know. the leather jacket is great for winter. Padded ones maintain heat and keep you snug and stylish. When temperatures really dip trying wearing under a stylish woollen trench coat.

Pair a print or pattern style midi dress with combat boots (balance the tones) Now add your faux leather jacket and beige style trench or overcoat. This gives your finish that touch of edginess.

The draped over should look

OK lets remember it’s winter and the cold is gonna bite where it can. Leather jackets look better in photos when draped over the shoulders.

Once you’ve done that, you can wear nearly anything and still look like a million euros. However, let’s not take that risk, though. To ensure many, many style points, wear both a maxi and jeans, step into a pair of heeled mules. This ensemble looks complex, but is actually simple.

