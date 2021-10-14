Easy ways how to style dark floral fashion

Here at Irish fashion news, when we think of the cold weather setting in, we don’t immediately think of florals to wear. However, they make for a versatile and chic print no matter the time of year.

And this is especially true of dark florals. This glamorous print can add some mystery and elegance to your outfits. And as you might have guessed, styling dark florals is a little different to their lighter counterpart.

So, to make sure you get off on the right foot style-wise, keep reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland for our guide to wearing dark florals.

Business Casual

Changing up your working wardrobe? Or perhaps you are starting a new career? You need to have this versatile business casual look in your wardrobe. To get started, slip on a dark floral top.

Then, you can wear some faux leather skinny trousers to add some contrast to your look. A practical blazer will add a classic touch to your outfit as well as some black ankle boots. When it comes to the final touches, this outfit does not take much accessorising. Just slip on some pearl earrings for some elegance.

Casual

For something a bit more casual, get yourself some dark floral trousers. Then, you can pair your trousers with an oversized grey sweatshirt. A dainty ring trio and some earrings will add just the right amount of sparkle to your outfit. To finish things off, grab some trendy pointy toe ankle boots and a chic bucket bag.

Formal

For our final outfit inspiration, let’s go in a more formal direction. Start by swapping out your floral top and trousers for a dress. It can be mini, midi or any length you desire.

Next, you can add some opaque tights for some warmth. For a sleek alternative to heels, slip on some black babydoll shoes. To complete your outfit, you can finish with some subtle jewellery. This way, you are letting your dress by the star of your outfit.

