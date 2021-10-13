The best fashion pieces of jewellery you need to own

The best fashion pieces of jewellery you need to own.

Here at Irish fashion news, we know that fine jewellery lasts forever. It can be dressed up or down and is often used to create memories. It is full of intrinsic value and should be a part of your wardrobe. But how do we know which jewellery pieces we should own? Keep on reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland to find out.

Hoop Earrings

There is no jewellery collection that is complete without a pair of hoop earrings. With their simple design, they are incredibly versatile. There is a reason why hoops have been around for years.

They feel comfortable, suit everyone and go with everything. If you are new to hoops, it’s best to start with a fine gold pair. To curate the ultimate hoop collection, try to include a medium sized pair for everyday wear, along with a shot of colour. These could be used to add some fun into a basic outfit.

Chain Necklace

Of all the biggest trends in jewellery over the years, the chain necklace is not going anywhere. With so many styles, there is something out there to suit everyone’s budget.

This jewellery staple works best when worn casually. You can layer one or two over a white tee or tank top. Alternatively, you can use them to add some interest to heavy knitwear during the winter months.

Classic Watch

Although we may not rely on them to tell the time anymore thanks to our phones, a watch is still a valuable piece to have. It is the ultimate fashion accessory and finishing piece that makes any outfit complete.

Although round dials are universally flattering, do not discount square or rectangular faces. They are the epitome of style and elegance. You can choose whatever metal colour you like and try to choose the best materials that your budget allows.

Coloured Gemstones

Much like you should embrace colour with your clothing, try to bring it into your jewellery as well. All of you sartorial magpies should look beyond diamonds to the kaleidoscope world of gemstones. Rich rubies and vibrant sapphires will add some class to your jewellery collection. As well as that, they are a great way of adding a subtle touch of colour to your outfit.

The best fashion pieces of jewellery you need to own : Irish fashion news : Ladies fashion Ireland