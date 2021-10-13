Fashion tips to styling suede jackets this winter

Here at Irish fashion news, we are going to show you quick ways to style suede jackets this winter. The beauty about leather and suede jackets is they are always in season when winter hits.

Starting from Autumn, the jacket manage to get a few silhouette updates and mixed media textural combinations. The suede jacket will always provide an interesting contrast to winter dresses with its element of toughness.

Suede also works well with the popular westernised trend. By simply adding cowboy-inspired boots and a pair of skinny denim jeans you can make a simple fashion statement look.

Then add the long leg boots and bingo. Here at Teenage fashion Ireland see our simple ways to style suede jackets this winter.

The suede motto jacket

The moto jacket gets a softer, feminine update with subdued suede colours and a more fitted silhouette. It’s typical design includes the use of supple suede and features an asymmetric zip closure and notched collar. This design airs perfectly with jeans and over the knee brown boots in a tan or brown tones.

The suede trench coat

A chic designed ladies suede trench coat can be a stylish addition to a woman’s winter wardrobe. Opt for designs that have appealing textures of suede that’s combined with the traditional trench coat design.

Try and opt for a tan faux leather suede that features a double-breasted front-button closure, front slant pockets, removable belt. Add this to a black turtleneck sweater and fitted jeans. Add you cute black ankle boots and you are good to go.

Luxe suede jacket design

If you are looking to invest in a suede jacket that is going to stand the test of time then opt for something luxe. Yes they are more expensive that cheaper suede versions but worth it.

Look for that black suede beauty that is composed of luxurious suede and features a shimmering glittery finish, moto collar, front zip pockets, and belted hem.

This can be fused with contrasting dark floral dress or pair with black skinny jeans. Yes luxe is more expensive but see this as a long term winter investment.

Bike up you suede jacket look

You don’t have to be a vegan to enjoy the faux friendly version of suede. This style of jacket has a unique silhouette and textural pairing.

The faux biker jacket should feature approved faux suede, It’s design should include a lapel collar with buckle detail, front zip pockets, long cuffed sleeves and front metal zip closure. Simply add a pair of cropped jeans (blues or black) for a fashion forward finish.

