Ways to lift your fashion mood this autumn.

Here at Irish fashion news, we know we all have days when we are not on form. We feel bloaty, sluggish and just overwhelmed with everyday life.

So, the last thing you want to do is think about your outfit and clothes. But your clothes can have a big impact on how you feel about yourself. So, here at Teenage fashion Ireland see our simple outfit ideas for when you are not feeling your best.

T-Shirt Dress

Dresses are a good way to looking put together without making a lot of effort. However, on days when you feel bloated and frumpy, there are few options out there.

Especially when many dresses are form-fitting. Luckily, we have T-shirt dresses. You can throw on your jacket and slip on some flats and you are all set. If you want to jazz things up, you can go one step further with gold jewellery and a pair of sunglasses.

Flowy Blouse With Elasticated Shorts

Usually, warmer weather equals tighter clothing. But there are times when we do not want to squeeze into denim jeans. So, what is the solution? Elasticated shorts.

They are comfy, go with anything and are a great alternative to your denim. You can finish your outfit off with a flowy top that shows off your shoulders but not your stomach. Lace up some espadrilles and go about your day with ease.

Palazzo Trousers

Continuing on from the elasticated shorts, palazzo trousers are another item to have in your wardrobe. Especially ones in neutral colours. Monochrome outfits will always look put together and, for this outfit, you can swap out your bra for a bralette.

You will still look stylish. If you do want to add more to this outfit, do so with your accessories. Think of chokers and earrings. Finally, swipe on your lip gloss and grab your clutch bag and you’re all set.

