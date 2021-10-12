3 fashion must-haves for women this autumn 2021

In Irish fashion news, we are going to look at three fashion essentials for women this autumn. It’s that time of year that’s not exactly woollen knit time, but need for extra layering tight? At the same time most of us want at least one fashion item that is in this season as well.

Here at Ladies fashion Ireland, we are going to look at three fashions that are trending this autumn. From footwear to above the waist layering, we got you covered. Remember, all of the following wearable and can be easily to incorporate into your existing wardrobe.

The snug and cosy shacket

For those of you who like to combine fashion with comfort then the shacket is for you. It’s extra soft, fleecy or wool shacket which is a wonderful alternative to denim or leather this autumn.

It’s versatility brings it from a cardigan to jacket in 2 shakes. Whether it’s neutral or fun coloured pattern style, your shacket is a simple fashion staple perfect for this autumn winter season.

Oh the knee-high platform boot

Step back in time this autumn with a pair of cool shoe trends of 60’s fashion. Knee-high boots have always been autumn winter favourite.

Now it’s time to introduce the platform style to your wardrobe look. It’s reminiscent of the classic go-go boot. Not only do these add instant glamour and elegance to any look, they’re also a whole lot more comfortable and wearable than their stiletto sisters.

Paired with pleated miniskirts and turtleneck sweaters and they are simply fab. Bring out that retro fashion look in your autumn winter wardrobe with knee-high platform boot.

Cosy and stylish collared jumper

Collars are the “in thing” this fashion season so think cost and comfortable knit finishes. A chic cable knit, or cashmere collared jumper or sweater are so easy to style as well! Add with jeans for that great casual day off look.

Add fitted trousers or knee length shirt and boots for something more formal. One thing is for sure, the collar knit jumper are warm and fashion must-have fashion pieces this autumn. Whether dressed up or down you really can’t go wrong with knits during winter.

