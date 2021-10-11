David Beckham unveils his latest fashion eyewear collection

In Irish fashion news, soccer Ace David Beckham has just released his latest Eyewear by David Beckham. The 46-year-old ex-Manchester United star can be seen modelling glasses and shades from his new eyewear collection.

Beckham’s new collection is part of his Autumn/Winter 2021 range has been inspired by David’s London roots. David glass wear range is described as ‘effortless, British style, combined with a sharp focus on detail and functionality’,

Individual designs are dedicated to a consumer interested in classic designs with an international appeal. For the promotional part of his new campaign, Becks us seen modeming different pieces from his new collection where the unshaved heartthrob is groomed to perfection.

David is married to fashion designer Victoria Beckham

David is seen in a number of autumnal looks in the images, including a burnt orange roll-neck sweater with clear frames, a navy suit and tie with chunkier black glasses, and a pair of shades matched with a tan trench coat.

The Real Madrid star is also snapped while sat at a classic-looking London bar in another image, with the collection taking inspiration from the city’s ‘classic and timeless spirit.

Photographic imagery for David’s new campaign was taken by leading fashion photographer Matthew Brookes. David is surrounded by warm tones and the elegant atmosphere of London interiors, that reflect in the FW 21 styles.

David has 4 children

Talking about his new latest eyewear collection, Beckham commented Two key stories run through the FW21 collection and celebrate the most iconic styles of DB Eyewear, both in sun and optical, with a full collection that renews and reinforces them.

David said” ‘London is without a doubt one of the best cities in the world which is why it inspired my newest collection of eyewear. ‘I’m extremely proud to be a Londoner and it’s the passion I have for my hometown that is the basis for my new collection.’

David Beckham’s new Eyewear by David Beckham Collection for Fall/Winter 2021 is available in selected eyewear stores from this month.

