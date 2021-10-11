3 fashion tips how to style crop tops this autumn

Here at Irish fashion news, unless you have been living under a rock, you will know that crop tops are everywhere. They are cute, stylish and, despite what some people believe, look good on everyone.

For those of you who feel you cannot wear a crop top or don’t know how to style one, this is for you. Keep reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland to find out how to style a crop top in 3 unique ways.

Tips On How To Choose The Right One

Consider Length: Crop tops come in all shapes and sizes so there is one out there that goes with your style. Depending on how daring you are, you can go for one that barely shows your midriff or one that shows all of it. As well as length, try and think about what you are going to wear your crop top with.

Choose The Rest Of Your Look Carefully: Although crop tops are cute, their overall look depends on how you style them. Each piece you pair with your top will create a different look and vibe.

A high waisted pair of trousers can give a sophisticated look. If you are a lover of Y2K fashion, a cropped lacy camisole is the way to go.

Try It At Least Once: There are many of you out there that do not like crop tops. You may think they are not your thing or just feel like they don’t suit your body.

However, you will never know you like something unless you try it at least once. Even if you are not tall or slim, you can still rock a crop top like everyone else.

Cute And Casual

Is there a better outfit for casual days that a plain white crop top, your favourite black leggings and a pair of trainers? However, if you are tired of just plain black, you can shake things up with some snakeskin or another pattern. Or, if plain crop tops are not your thing, swap it out with a graphic one.

Comfy

If you like to be comfy – and who doesn’t – you will love wearing your crop top with some joggers. Again, you could go with black but don’t be afraid of embracing colour. Green is very one trend right now and looks good on everyone. For shoes, nothing beats your classic white trainers.

Something A Little Fancier

Sometimes, comfy and cute just don’t cut it and you need something fancier. If that’s the case, get yourself a cute little black turtleneck crop top and pair it with jeans. To balance out your look, keep them baggy and high waisted mom jeans are perfect. To finish your look off, you can swap out your trainers with some classy heels.

