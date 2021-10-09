Ways to add a touch of Italian fashion to your wardrobe

Here at Irish fashion news we know thanks to iconic fashion houses such as Gucci, Versace and Dolce & Gabbana, Italian style has become synonymous with the words bold, sexy and timeless.

If you are ready to bring a touch of glamour to your wardrobe, keep reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland to find out how to embrace Italian style.

Be Loud With Prints

Why waste your time screaming to be loud when you can rock a bold print? Wearing bold print is a staple in Italian fashion. You only need to look at the iconic fashion houses of Versace or Gucci to know that Italians love a good print.

They have fun with fashion and are not afraid to experiment to communicate who they are using their clothes. If you need a place to start, try something small with a floral top and embrace art prints, like Versace.

Add Drama With Different Silhouettes

When taking style inspiration from Italians, it’s time to embrace the drama of fashion. This means playing around with big coats, trousers and different silhouettes.

If wearing a big fur coat is just not your thing, try faux fur. No animals were harmed, and you still get to bring a touch of drama to your outfit. all while looking super styling.

Embrace Your Body

Italian fashion is all about wearing what makes you feel sexy and body confident. Contrary to what you may think, this doesn’t mean you have to show some skin.

While you can wear form fitting clothes, you don’t have to. You can wear sheer but keep things classy. You can show cleavage and embrace cut out shapes, but you can also wear something discreet. It is all bout what makes you feel confident and love the body you’re in.

Grab Your Shades

Whether it is in the middle of a heatwave or snow storm, Italians love wearing their sunglasses. Think of them as an Italian fashion staple. No outfit is complete without your favourite pair of sunglasses. When choosing the right pair for you, go for large ones for a dramatic effect. Black is the way to go and stick to simple designs.

Don’t Forget Your Shoes

Even before they walk into a room, you will hear an Italian’s presence by their shoes. There is something powerful about wearing some heels and Italians know this. To fully embrace Italian fashion, choose ones that are simple in design, timeless and not overly intricate.

