Ways to create fashion trendy outfits by layering your clothing.

Here at Irish fashion news, we know are at that strange time of year where autumn is around the corner, but it can sometimes be too warm out for a coat.

Fortunately, you can make some seriously stylish outfits by layering. Whether it’s long sleeve shirts, tights or outerwear, keep reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland, to find out more about how to layer your clothes.

Best Ways To Layer

One of the most creative and unexpected ways to layer is by combining outerwear with light jackets. This could be a flannel shirt with a denim jacket. Or you could throw a coat on over a sweatshirt.

And for those of you who have been following any fashion trends in 2021, you will know that turtlenecks are everywhere. You can stick them under a flowy shirt for a cute and edgy look.

If you are unsure of how to go about layering your clothes, check out sites like Instagram or Pinterest for style inspiration.

Off-Duty Sleek

For people on the go, a fun graphic sweatshirt under a grey overcoat will create a comfortable and warm look. For a modern twist, you can finish your outfit off using some grey plaid trousers. To nail the off-duty model look, keep your colour palette simple using classic white accessories.

Winter Pastels

A ruffled, cream turtleneck layered under a pink summer dress will keep you looking classy and warm in winter. To keep your legs cosy, you can add some sheer tights and cream coloured flats will keep your feet pain-free. Delicate jewellery will add some playfulness to your outfit.

Colour Blocking

For a funky look, start with a colour graphic tee. Next, use a long sleeve turtleneck with the same colour scheme. Black cargo trousers will keep you looking trendy and free to move around. For a cool twist, black and white boots are the way to go and you can finish the look off using some gold accessories.

Preppy

For those casual days, this next outfit idea is both cute and simple. To create your polished ensemble, layer a classic crewneck over a structured white shirt. Then, you can rock some mid blue mom jeans for comfort. Finally, add some black boots and you are good to go.

